Villager ignited debate over golf attire with plea to wear T-shirt on courses

A Villager ignited an intense debate over proper golf attire in 2023 when he pleaded for permission to wear a T-shirt on executive courses.

James Foster of the Edgewater Bungalows went before the Amenity Authority Committee and Project Wide Advisory Committee and suggested that T-shirts were appropriate attire on the courses.

The AAC and PWAC swiftly dismissed Foster’s plea.

Villagers were aghast at the idea of lowering the dress code standard.

“I am strongly in favor of wearing collared shirts on the executive and championship courses. I don’t believe it is asking too much to actually look decent while playing golf. Taking the time to look halfway decent shows pride in yourself and community,” Bill Helmkamp said.

William Abramowicz said he would think twice before playing at a golf course that doesn’t have a basic standard for dress.

“Almost every golf course everywhere requires a collared shirt. It’s just golf etiquette. Get over yourselves and these entitlement attitudes and play by the rules. There are many golf shirts for summer wear that are cooler fitting, and the collar will protect your neck from the sun. Just ask your dermatologist,” Abramowicz said.