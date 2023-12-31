62.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 31, 2023
type here...

K-9 unit successfully sniffs out drugs during traffic stop

By Staff Report
Robert Sidney Cooper
Robert Sidney Cooper

A K-9 unit successfully sniffed out drugs during a traffic stop in Sumter County.

Robert Sidney Cooper, 55, of Lake Panasoffkee, was driving a silver Ford Taurus shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy noticed the vehicle was stationary and obstructing the normal flow of traffic, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Cooper noticed the squad car behind him and drove away.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and summoned a K-9 unit to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the car turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Cooper was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Leave Trump on ballots

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that former President Trump’s name should remain on election ballots.

Middleton is misleading

A resident of Middleton has discovered the hard truths about owning a home there and not being accepted as a “Villager.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump vs. Biden? It’s an easy choice

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident weighs the choice between former President Trump and President Joe Biden.

No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023

The No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023 was written by Brad Schrunk of the Village of Fernandina.

Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor

The coveted Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor goes to Cameron Cole of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. It was published on April 2.

Photos