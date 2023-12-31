K-9 unit successfully sniffs out drugs during traffic stop

A K-9 unit successfully sniffed out drugs during a traffic stop in Sumter County.

Robert Sidney Cooper, 55, of Lake Panasoffkee, was driving a silver Ford Taurus shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy noticed the vehicle was stationary and obstructing the normal flow of traffic, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Cooper noticed the squad car behind him and drove away.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and summoned a K-9 unit to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the car turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Cooper was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.