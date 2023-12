Start 2024 with your fitness goals in mind by signing up for the Running of the Squares 5K set for Saturday, Jan. 13 at Lake Sumter Landing.

The race will step off at 8 a.m. All participants who complete the race will receive a custom event finishers medal. There will also be awards for top finishers.

The cost of registration is $25. A price increase will take effect Jan. 10.

For more information and to register for the race, visit THIS LINK