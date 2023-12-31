Leave Trump on ballots

To the Editor:

Regardless of how you feel about Donald Trump, all Americans should be outraged. State officials are dictating to their residents who they can and cannot vote for in a national presidential election. If a state official wants to keep someone off a ballot in a local or state election, that’s between them and their constituents and doesn’t affect the rest of the country. In a national election, those secretaries of state should not have that authority. Mr. Trump was never charged, let alone convicted, of any crime. If residents wish to vote for him, they should have the opportunity to do so. Their voices should not be squelched by a few rogue partisan politicians.

Andy Bilardello

Wildwood