Middleton is misleading

To the Editor:

On the Middleton Instagram page, their bio reads, “Welcome to Middleton in the Villages, Fl.” However, that is a bit misleading because if it was actually inside The Villages, we would be considered “Villagers” with full access to recreational events. That is not that case. We are considered “residents of Middleton” and are not permitted to access anything inside The Villages, beyond what’s available at the public squares.

While building my house in Middleton, I had multiple Realtors that work for the Villages and for Middleton, inform me that since I would be a resident of Middleton AND I had a relative living in The Villages, I would actually qualify for something called, “An in-area” pass. I was promised that this would grant me full access to all of the recreational classes inside The Villages. I have recently found out, that is not true. The “in-area” pass does not make you a villager, but rather a guest of one, where you ONLY have access to recreational events, if accompanied by said Villages resident. I was also told that my new address would actually be “The Villages, Florida.” It is not. It is “Middleton, Florida.” So what point am I making here?

Middleton is an absolutely wonderful housing development to live in and I assure I am grateful, with no regrets of my purchase. I do, however, wish that those behind Middleton would showcase it as exactly that, a beautiful housing development, instead of it being offered up as an extension of The Villages. Because I assure you, it is not. I have been reminded in many ways that I am not “a Villager” and I am not granted access to anything inside The Villages.

As of now, Middleton has no plans of building their residents a rec center and when I ask about the concept of having community fitness classes, like what is offered inside the Villages, I am told to “start my own” on the grass of the Middleton parks. To be fair, that is not a terrible idea and I certainly plan to do so, but I must confess it is a shame that these were not the conversations while shopping for a Middleton home. I truly thought I was moving into a section of The Villages, as that is how it is being presented to many.

Chrissy Velez

Middleton