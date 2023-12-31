54.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 31, 2023
type here...

Ocklahawa man and fellow suspect nabbed in boat burglary at marina

By Staff Report
Dylan Brockett
Dylan Brockett
Deano Littlefield
Deano Littlefield

An Ocklahawa man and his fellow suspect were nabbed in a boat burglary at a marina.

A woman who oversees night security at the Salt Springs Marina got an alert on her phone at about 3 a.m. Thursday and saw images of two men walking on the dock and boarding a boat, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived on the scene and saw the men get into a white truck and flee the marina. A chase ensued and reached 95 miles per hour before the pickup hit a tree. One of the men attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

The men were identified 20-year-old Deano Chance Littlefield of Ocklawaha and 28-year-old Dylan Nicholas Brockett of Silver Springs. Deputies found that the pair had attempted to steal a motor from a Carolina Skiff and stole a gas tank from a pontoon boat.

Both men were arrested on charges including burglary, theft, fleeing to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest. Littlefield was booked on $85,000 bond at the Marion County Jail. Brockett was booked on $58,000. Both men have criminal histories.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Leave Trump on ballots

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that former President Trump’s name should remain on election ballots.

Middleton is misleading

A resident of Middleton has discovered the hard truths about owning a home there and not being accepted as a “Villager.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump vs. Biden? It’s an easy choice

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident weighs the choice between former President Trump and President Joe Biden.

No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023

The No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023 was written by Brad Schrunk of the Village of Fernandina.

Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor

The coveted Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor goes to Cameron Cole of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. It was published on April 2.

Photos