Ocklahawa man and fellow suspect nabbed in boat burglary at marina

An Ocklahawa man and his fellow suspect were nabbed in a boat burglary at a marina.

A woman who oversees night security at the Salt Springs Marina got an alert on her phone at about 3 a.m. Thursday and saw images of two men walking on the dock and boarding a boat, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived on the scene and saw the men get into a white truck and flee the marina. A chase ensued and reached 95 miles per hour before the pickup hit a tree. One of the men attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

The men were identified 20-year-old Deano Chance Littlefield of Ocklawaha and 28-year-old Dylan Nicholas Brockett of Silver Springs. Deputies found that the pair had attempted to steal a motor from a Carolina Skiff and stole a gas tank from a pontoon boat.

Both men were arrested on charges including burglary, theft, fleeing to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest. Littlefield was booked on $85,000 bond at the Marion County Jail. Brockett was booked on $58,000. Both men have criminal histories.