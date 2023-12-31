Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR donates books to Ashley’s Cottage

The Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR on Dec. 19 visited Ashley’s Cottage in Fruitland Park.

Elaine Beckler, Literacy Promotion Chair and Teri Gray, Liaison to Villagers for Veterans, were instrumental in coordinating this visit with Marie Bogdonoff, CEO/Founder, Villagers for Veterans.

Chapter members donated 26 books for the cottage’s library. Also in attendance were FSSDAR State Regent Cynthia Addison, her personal aide and Puc Puggy member, Connie Accurso, and Ann Fagan, Chapter Photographer.

Ashley’s Cottage is a transition home set up to accommodate six female veterans. Currently there is one resident with a second scheduled to arrive in January. After stocking the bookshelves, DAR members were treated to a tour of Ashley’s Cottage living quarters.