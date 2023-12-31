65 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 31, 2023
type here...

Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR donates books to Ashley’s Cottage

By Staff Report

The Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR on Dec. 19 visited Ashley’s Cottage in Fruitland Park.

Elaine Beckler, Literacy Promotion Chair and Teri Gray, Liaison to Villagers for Veterans, were instrumental in coordinating this visit with Marie Bogdonoff, CEO/Founder, Villagers for Veterans. 

Ashleys Cottage group outside 4x6
Connie Accurso, Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR member, Elaine Beckler, Literacy Promotion Chair, Maria Bogdonoff, CEO/Founder, Villagers for Veterans, Cynthia Addison, FSSDAR State Regent, and Terri Gray, Chapter Liaison to Villagers for Veterans, from left.

Chapter members donated 26 books for the cottage’s library. Also in attendance were FSSDAR State Regent Cynthia Addison, her personal aide and Puc Puggy member, Connie Accurso, and Ann Fagan, Chapter Photographer.

Ashley’s Cottage is a transition home set up to accommodate six female veterans. Currently there is one resident with a second scheduled to arrive in January. After stocking the bookshelves, DAR members were treated to a tour of Ashley’s Cottage living quarters.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Leave Trump on ballots

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that former President Trump’s name should remain on election ballots.

Middleton is misleading

A resident of Middleton has discovered the hard truths about owning a home there and not being accepted as a “Villager.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump vs. Biden? It’s an easy choice

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident weighs the choice between former President Trump and President Joe Biden.

No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023

The No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023 was written by Brad Schrunk of the Village of Fernandina.

Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor

The coveted Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor goes to Cameron Cole of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. It was published on April 2.

Photos