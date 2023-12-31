54.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Villagers asked to cut back on water usage as aquifer level drops

By Staff Report

Villagers are being asked to cut back on water usage as the aquifer level is down from one year ago.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District has declared a Modified Phase In Water Shortage. It will be in effect through July 1.

In Sumter County, even numbered addresses can water before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. on Thursday and/or before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. on Sundays. Odd-numbered addresses can water before 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and/or before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Saturdays.

For a complete guide to watering in The Villages, check out the following link:

https://www.thevillageswaterwisdom.com/irrigation-schedules

