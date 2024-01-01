68.9 F
The Villages
Monday, January 1, 2024
9-year-old grandson gets hole-in-one in The Villages

By Staff Report

Jude Perdian, 9-year-old grandson of Village of Bradford resident Cecile Dallas, got a hole-in-one Dec. 27 on the Clifton Cove Putting Course on Hole #1.

Jude Perdian was thrilled to score the lucky ace.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

