Convicted golf cart thief who stole from maintenance facilities starts new year behind bars

A man previously convicted of stealing a golf cart in The Villages started 2024 back behind bars.

Hunter Lee Stanley, 28, of Wildwood, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple probation violations.

Stanley spent nearly a year in the Lake County Jail after stealing a golf cart in 2018. The 2006 green dump-bed style Club Car golf cart was owned by ASG Solutions. It had been stolen from Redfish Run Executive Golf Course located in the Village of Buttonwood.

While he was out on bond in that case, he stole $10,000 worth of equipment from another golf maintenance facility in The Villages.

In January 2017, Stanley was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on charges of possessing heroin, Oxycodone and methamphetamine. In August 2017, he entered a plea of no contest and served nine months in jail.

In May 2017 while he was free on bond, Stanley was arrested by Lady Lake police on charges of heroin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. However, he was not prosecuted in the case due to “insufficient evidence.”