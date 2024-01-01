Dr. Dwight A. DeBow, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 10th, 2023, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 80 years old.

He was raised in a small, rural town in Arkansas during the 1940s and 50s. He would later describe his childhood as a combination of Tom Sawyer and the movie “Stand By Me.” That upbringing formed his roots, grounding him in curiosity, kindness, and a humble ability to appreciate and relate to everyday people. In a recent conversation, just a few days before he passed, we asked him, “Dad, what’s your superpower?” He thought for a moment and said, “Empathy.” We will never know a more kindhearted, gentle, humble, patient man than Dwight DeBow.

He was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Arles and Floy Mae DeBow, raised in Amity, Arkansas about 30 miles away. Among a handful of other jobs, his father owned and operated a pool hall in the middle of Amity town square. Dwight was their only child. As he said, “I didn’t have any siblings, but was never bored. I spent time catching frogs and crawdads and all that sort of thing. I also ran science and chemistry experiments in Mom and Dad’s basement. It’s a wonder I didn’t blow up it up! I loved reading encyclopedias and comic books. In high school, there was always something going on over in Hot Springs. There were lots of celebrities and a few gangsters-there were casinos in Hot Springs at that time- who would come to town and get everyone excited and talking. Amity was just a wide spot in the road. Maybe 700 people lived there when I was growing up. Most people worked in the logging, lumber, and paper business. My mom and dad, and especially my grandmother, insisted that I go to college.”

Was it his curiosity that fed his upbringing or his upbringing that fed his curiosity? In any case, he was a lifelong, passionate learner, and naturally intellectual. He graduated from Amity High School in 1961 and then it was off to the big city, Fayetteville, and attended the University of Arkansas in chemical engineering in 1964. While there, “I thought about being a chemical engineer or going to medical school, but decided instead on dental school, and that turned out to be a great decision and career.” He had the highest entrance score to the University of Tennessee Memphis dental school, where he graduated with honors in 1967 with his DDS degree. “I don’t know why, but those of us in the dental school had some of the best parties on campus. Maybe we were trying to prove that dentists weren’t boring. We had a lot of fun!” While in dental school, he went on a double-blind date. As fate and luck would have it, there was a mix-up and he ended up with the wrong blind date-but that wrong blind date turned out to be the love of his life, and his partner and wife of 57 years, Carol Modin. He proposed to her on Halloween… and they were soon married. Together, they raised three beautiful, high achiever daughters. He adored them. The love he had for them is the role model for love they have for each other.

He proudly served as an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service. “I took care of the prisoners in the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. I treated everything from murderers to petty thieves. Most of the time, they would bring them in, wearing handcuffs and ankle shackles. Sometimes, they would chain them down in the chair. The prisoners were always courteous and respectful to me, and I felt like I was providing them with something they needed and wanted. It was a great experience for a young dentist.” One day, a riot put the prison into lock down. He called Carol and told her, “I wanted you to hear this from me, first, not the news. There’s been a riot. We’re in lock down and I’m not sure when I will get out.”

His intellectual and professional passion led him into orthodontics. He and Carol packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan where he earned a master’s degree in orthodontics in 1973 from the University of Michigan.

Their next home was going to be Florida, but on their way there, they stopped in Kingsport, Tennessee– and that became their home for 53 years where he served the smiles of over 25,000 different patients. “It is a good feeling to know that I could help people feel better about themselves and their smiles.” If a patient couldn’t afford care, he would routinely provide free and discounted care.

His staff adored him and he was a highly respected figure in the field of dentistry, notably serving as a past president of the Kingsport Dental Association, past president of his class at UT Memphis, and a member of the Psi Omega Fraternity, the American Association of Orthodontics, and the American Dental Association.

The love for his profession, staff, and patients kept him engaged with orthodontics until he was 78 years old, retiring only two years before his passing. After retirement, he and Carol finally made it to their original destination, relocating from Kingsport to The Villages, Florida. Their home in Florida became a wonderful new home for their daughters, sons-in-law and four grandkids to visit and create lifelong memories-the nightly concerts and dancing in the town square, the kids’ excitement when riding in “Doc and Nana’s” golf cart, dinner at Lighthouse Point and the exclusive Angler’s Club, learning to swim in their swimming pool, visiting Disneyworld, to name just a few. Epcot was one of his favorite vacation destinations with his family-he was a lifelong fan of technology and science fiction of the future.

Dwight’s love for learning took him on travels around the world, and he shared many unforgettable journeys with his family. His spirit for exploration never faded, as evident by a Caribbean cruise with his wife and friends in February, just a few months prior to his passing. He was an avid skier. Every winter weekend for many years, he and Carol traveled with their girls to their house at Beech Mountain Ski Area, North Carolina, as well as ski races throughout the US. Their daughters are expert, some might say, world-class skiers. He was an avid reader-everything from science fiction to current events and world history. His music tastes were also an indicator of his open and ever-evolving mind, spanning decades and genres. He said recently, “I like all sorts of music but I guess my favorite band is Creedence Clearwater and my favorite type of music is southern rock. I like some of the new alternative rock, too.”

While in the hospital, when it became clear that he was facing the end of life, he accepted it with courage and his typical gentle heart and insight. “In a strange way, this is the worst time but also best time in my life. I get to spend it with all of you.”

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol DeBow, his devoted daughters Dr. Elizabeth DeBow of Asheville,NC, Laure (Dale) Sanders of Asheville, NC, and Julie (Lee Davis) DeBow-Davis of Nashville, TN, as well as his cherished grandchildren Anna and Luke Sanders, and Simms and Zaidie Davis. His sister-in-law Kathy (Greg) Graham of Raleigh,NC and his nephew and niece, Robert (Jennifer) Kirkland of Raleigh,NC, and Kristyn (Eric) Brionez of Kentucky. As well as his cousins Sharon Wisner Noble, Bob Wisener, Mary Jane Herr and Janna Sullivan. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Arles and Floy Mae DeBow.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Dr. Dwight A. DeBow will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center (https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/DonateForDwight ) or to an organization of your choosing. Dwight’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and love for his family will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him.