By Staff Report
Hazel Ruth Bratcher, born Hazel Ruth Hunt on May 2, 1930, in Lenox, Georgia, Cook County, peacefully passed away on December 6, 2023, at the age of 93 in The Villages, Florida. She was a beloved wife, mother, and Grandmother, whose presence in our lives will be deeply missed.

Hazel lived a full and blessed life, cherishing her role as an essential part of our family. Her love and devotion were unwavering, and her memory will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Hazel is survived by her devoted son, Glenn R Bratcher, and her loving daughters, Glenda L McCall, Carolyn V Archer, and Teresa E Bratcher-Evans. She is also survived by her sister, Dolly F Meredith. Hazel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Warren L Bratcher, her father, Luther F Hunt, and her mother, Martha F Lipham Hunt.

In accordance with her wishes, Hazel’s ashes have been placed in the Hunt Family plot at the Griffin Cemetery in Lakeland, FL. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects may do so at any time.

Hazel Ruth Bratcher will forever be remembered for her love, kindness, and the indelible mark she left on our lives. May she rest in eternal peace.

