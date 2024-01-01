Villages MAGA club plans show of support for former President Trump

The Villages MAGA club is planning a show of support for former President Trump.

A golf cart rally is set for the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 7 here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Staging for the event will take place at 2 p.m. that day in the parking lot at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

At 3 p.m., the decorated golf carts will travel from Lake Sumter to Brownwood Paddock Square with a brief stop at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The group will gather for a 5 p.m. dinner at City Fire at Brownwood.

For more information, visit villagesmagaclub.org