61.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 1, 2024
type here...

Villages MAGA club plans show of support for former President Trump

By Staff Report

The Villages MAGA club is planning a show of support for former President Trump.

A golf cart rally is set for the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 7 here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Staging for the event will take place at 2 p.m. that day in the parking lot at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

At 3 p.m., the decorated golf carts will travel from Lake Sumter to Brownwood Paddock Square with a brief stop at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The group will gather for a 5 p.m. dinner at City Fire at Brownwood.

For more information, visit villagesmagaclub.org

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

A local resident says that officials who have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes shouldn’t be surprised we are running out of water.

Walmart can save those trees

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Walmart can design a plan to save historic trees at a new store planned in Lady Lake. He points to another nearby store as an example.

My country is great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident expresses great hope and faith in our country.

Leave Trump on ballots

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that former President Trump’s name should remain on election ballots.

Middleton is misleading

A resident of Middleton has discovered the hard truths about owning a home there and not being accepted as a “Villager.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos