Andy Mulrain

Andrew Michael Mulrain

July 25, 1953 – December 27, 2023

Andrew “Andy” Michael Mulrain, passed away on December 27, 2023. He was born in Queens, NY, on July 25, 1953.

Andy attended college at SUNY Oneonta. He joined the Nassau County Police Department in 1977, was promoted to Sergeant in 1987, and promoted to Lieutenant in 1990. Among his numerous assignments during his career, he was particularly fond of his time as an instructor at the Police Academy from 1985-1987; as the Deputy Commanding Officer of the Bureau of Special Operations (BSO) from 1992-2005; and as the Commanding Officer of the Special Investigation Squad (SIS), from which he retired in 2010. While assigned to BSO on September 11, 2001, he responded to New York City to assist with rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero in the wake of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. While employed as a Police Officer, he attended St. John’s School of Law at night and graduated with a Juris Doctorate degree in 1990. He passed the NY State Bar and practiced law part-time with the firm Costantino and Costantino. In 1995 he joined the staff of the New York Institute of Technology as an adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice and remained in that role until he retired to Florida.

He married Ann McTernan in 1977, and they had a son, Chris Mulrain in 1984.

Andy was a sports fanatic, he played college basketball, played recreationally for years, and coached his son’s youth team for 6 years. He was a die-hard New York Mets fan who rarely missed meetings of the Mets Club in the Villages. He also loved the NY Jets, NY Knicks, St. John’s Basketball, and in recent years he became a big fan of the Villages Charter School Buffalos, joining the booster club. He loved traveling with his wife, going to Disney World, trivia, reading, learning about history, and listening to music (as long as it was recorded before 1975). His favorite thing was being Papi to his two granddaughters.

He is survived by loving wife Ann Mulrain; Son Chris Mulrain (daughter-in-law Alexis Mulrain); and 2 beloved granddaughters Ava (7) and Aria (3).

Celebration of Life on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 1pm-3:30pm at the Havana Country Club, 2484 Odell Cir., The Villages, FL 32162.