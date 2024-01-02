Apartment dweller from Guatemala caught driving without license

An apartment dweller from Guatemala was arrested after he was caught driving without a license.

Carlos Ambrosio, 22, who lives in the The Parker at East Village apartments near Lowe’s in Lady Lake, was driving a silver 2006 Honda sedan at about 11:30 p.m. New Year’s Day on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a deputy noticed the vehicle’s rear taglight was not working, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Ambrosio was pulled over and during the traffic stop his girlfriend advised the deputy that Ambrosio does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.