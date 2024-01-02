Our beautiful Dhankumarie Pooran, departed us on Saturday December 30, 2023 to be with the Lord at her home in Summerfield.

She was surrounded with love, care and the most respect by her side, her beloved husband, daughters, sons, daughter in laws, son in law and grand children. She born Saturday May 10, 1947 in Guyana and migrated to Miami Florida in 1992.

She leaves her loving and caring husband Hetram Puran, daughters Danpattie Anita Puran, Khaymanie Kim Chulu, Sons Hardilall Roy Lall, Kissoon Ron Puran, Eshwerdatt Victor Puran, Dharamdeo Rishie Puran, her grand children, Nigel Pharbo, Jermaine Pharbo, Justin Puran, Diya Puran, Ron Puran, Akash Puran, Rishie Puran, Ethan Puran, Evan Puran, Lavin Chulu, Richard Lall and Ryan Lall and great grand children Noah Pharbo, Soliel Pharbo and Isadora Pharbo. And one sister Jane.

She was the most loving and caring wife, mother, grand mother and great grand mother. She always put everyone else’s well being first and never looked for anything in return. Her hospitality is one of a kind, everyone who enter her home will always leave with a belly full or take away.

She was one loved by nature, always feeding the birds and anything she planted grew and blossomed. Gardening was her favorite thing to do, planting vegetables and always have a extra bag to give away. One of the most strongest woman who never give up and she will be missed by all those who have entered her life.

Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3

Funeral service 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4

Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave. Ocala, FL 34471.