Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Miami man jailed after lying about his identity during late-night traffic stop

By Staff Report
Billy Roberto Flores
Billy Roberto Flores

A Miami man was jailed after lying about his identity during a late-night traffic stop in Oxford.

Billy Roberto Flores 45, was driving a black Cadillac utility vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 when a license plate check revealed that the vehicle’s registered owner had a driver’s license which has been suspended since 2001, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the native of Puerto Rico provided a deputy with a false name. He later admitted his identity and said he had lied because he knew his license has been suspended for more than 20 years. He has three prior convictions for driving while license suspended, in 2006, 2008 and 2012.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

