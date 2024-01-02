50.8 F
New Yorker with previous theft conviction arrested at Publix in The Villages

By Staff Report
A native New Yorker with a previous theft conviction was arrested at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Liana Reetz, 32, of the Cove Apartments, was at the store at La Plaza Grande at about 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve when she collected numerous food and health products and put them into some reusable bags and a small green carry basket within her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

She went to the self-checkout aisle and scanned $50.96 of the merchandise, but did not pay for $186.80 worth of items. When confronted by store personnel, Reetz claimed that a friend had placed an online order and had already paid for the grocery items. However, she could not produce a receipt.

An officer went to Reetz’s apartment where an individual said an online order had been placed, but the card was declined and the order did not go through, the report said.

A criminal history check revealed that Reetz had been convicted of theft in 2011 in New York.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

