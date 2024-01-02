60.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Residents should resolve to obey rules at swimming pools in 2024

By Staff Report

Residents of The Villages should resolve to obey the rules at the swimming pools in 2024.

All eligible residents and their guests with valid Guest ID Cards are asked to refrain from:

  • Having glass containers inside any pool area
  • Throwing or tossing any objects/toys on pool decks or in the pools
  • Playing music too loud – use headphones or earbuds
  • Smoking within the pool area; designated smoking areas are outside the pool area

All residents and guests are required to comply with ID requirements and ages to use the swimming pools and supporting amenities and children should have proper approved floatation devices.

