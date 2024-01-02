48.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
type here...

Save water and stop development

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s mind boggling for the water management resources to ask that communities reduce the water usage due to aquifer levels.
They set days, times and hours for usage and in some cases set fines or threat to turn off your irrigation system if you don’t comply.
If the aquifer is in short supply then why aren’t moratoriums place on all of these new developments that are taking over the entire State of Florida?
More homes, condos, apartments and hotels will definitely cause more water usage with irrigation, clothes washing, car washing, dishwashing not mention the water used for the construction process.
Save the water, stop the development

Tom Nash
Lady Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

So much water is being wasted in The Villages

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is astounded at how much water is being wasted in The Villages.

Trump belongs in prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident says that former President Trump belongs in prison.

Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

A local resident says that officials who have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes shouldn’t be surprised we are running out of water.

Walmart can save those trees

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Walmart can design a plan to save historic trees at a new store planned in Lady Lake. He points to another nearby store as an example.

My country is great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident expresses great hope and faith in our country.

Photos