Save water and stop development

To the Editor:

It’s mind boggling for the water management resources to ask that communities reduce the water usage due to aquifer levels.

They set days, times and hours for usage and in some cases set fines or threat to turn off your irrigation system if you don’t comply.

If the aquifer is in short supply then why aren’t moratoriums place on all of these new developments that are taking over the entire State of Florida?

More homes, condos, apartments and hotels will definitely cause more water usage with irrigation, clothes washing, car washing, dishwashing not mention the water used for the construction process.

Save the water, stop the development

Tom Nash

Lady Lake