So much water is being wasted in The Villages

To the Editor:

I was in commercial construction my whole life and I am amazed at the quality of construction in The Villages.

I have to run the hot water in the shower, I catch it in a 5 gallon bucket and pour it on the vegetation, before it gets hot. If you drive the inner roads late at night the roads in many areas have puddled irrigation water on the roads.

SOLUTION to the water problem; STOP building new homes and adjust the sprinklers so they don’t water the roads.

Peter Grimm

Village of St. Johns