48.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
type here...

So much water is being wasted in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I was in commercial construction my whole life and I am amazed at the quality of construction in The Villages.
I have to run the hot water in the shower, I catch it in a 5 gallon bucket and pour it on the vegetation, before it gets hot. If you drive the inner roads late at night the roads in many areas have puddled irrigation water on the roads.
SOLUTION to the water problem; STOP building new homes and adjust the sprinklers so they don’t water the roads.

Peter Grimm
Village of St. Johns

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump belongs in prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident says that former President Trump belongs in prison.

Save water and stop development

A Lady Lake resident contends we must save water and stop development. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

A local resident says that officials who have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes shouldn’t be surprised we are running out of water.

Walmart can save those trees

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Walmart can design a plan to save historic trees at a new store planned in Lady Lake. He points to another nearby store as an example.

My country is great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident expresses great hope and faith in our country.

Photos