Village of Hillsborough resident thrilled to get hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A Village of Hillsborough resident was thrilled to get a hole-in-one.

Villager Jerry Miller was all smiles after scoring the lucky ace.

Jerry Miller scored the lucky ace Dec. 26 at Hole #6 at the Sandhill Executive Golf Course.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

