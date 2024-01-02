Village of Hillsborough resident thrilled to get hole-in-one

A Village of Hillsborough resident was thrilled to get a hole-in-one.
Jerry Miller scored the lucky ace Dec. 26 at Hole #6 at the Sandhill Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
