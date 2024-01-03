66.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
American kestrel snatching caterpillar at Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This beautiful American kestrel (the smallest falcon in North America) snatched a caterpillar for breakfast at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

