Antonina Larkin

Antonina (Ann/Toni) Larkin, 89 of The Villages, Florida was born on December 09, 1933, in Boston, Massachusetts, and passed away peacefully on December 07, 2023.

Toni was born to Paul and Emma Fano on December 9, 1933, in Boston. She grew up on Dorset Street with her six siblings, making her one of seven Fano children. She frequently recounted stories of her childhood throughout the years making everyone she shared them with feel like part of the family. Toni graduated from South Boston High School in 1951, and soon after met her match in, Lawrence “Lauri” Larkin. They married on April 12, 1953, and together they soon became a family of four residing in Dorchester, MA, before eventually moving to Quincy, then Weymouth.

Toni was the Head Supervisor at John Hancock in Boston and remained exceptionally close with her co-workers throughout the years. Toni’s home in Weymouth became the hub for weekend cookouts and the headquarters for many planned Cape weekends. Toni was a holiday connoisseur, her house ever donning the trimmings of a new holiday, which was something friends, family, and even strangers, were able to share with her.

Toni also known as “Nana” to her grandchildren, always made the holidays exception for them. She spent much of her time after retirement traveling with family and friends and enjoying the warmer weather that Florida has to offer. Toni frequently traveled back and forth to Boston though, never willing to miss a family get-together or school Christmas concert. Toni was the kind of woman who people gravitated towards, dependable, honest, and always willing to share a laugh over a game of cards. She was beloved by her family, would never say no to a crossword puzzle, and was the best cook. She remained generous to several charities throughout her life including Boys Town, St Jude’s, Shriners, and the American Cancer Society.

Toni is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. Larkin, her parents Paul and Emma Fano, and brothers, Paul, Joseph, and Arthur Fano. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Larkin Dunn of Seattle, Washington, and Diane Larkin Moran of The Villages, Florida. Grandchildren, Evan Dunn and his wife, Azusa of Seattle Washington, Sean Dunn and his wife Liz of Seattle Washington, Kaitlin Moran and Kiley Moran of Whitman, Massachusetts. Four great-grandchildren, Leila, Kenzo, John, and Emerson Dunn all from Seattle, Washington. Her sisters, Grace Quirk, of The Villages, Florida, Mary Pricone, of The Villages, Florida, and Susan Walsh of Amesbury Massachusetts. Her niece, Dawn Borak of The Villages. Three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and numerous nieces, and nephews whom she loved.

A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm on January 13, 2024, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.