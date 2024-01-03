Convicted felon caught walking down street with rifle in camouflage bag

A convicted felon was apprehended after he was caught walking down the street with a rifle in a camouflage bag.

Nicholas Fifer, 34, a homeless man with a series of previous arrests, was spotted walking down the street in the 300 block of South Old Dixie Highway when he was recognized by a police officer on an unrelated medical call, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Fifer appeared to be “under the influence of narcotics and was making statements that did not make much sense,” the report said.

The camouflage bag contained a Connecticut Valley Arms .50-caliber rile. During a pat own a “high dollar scope” for the rifle was also found in Fifer’s possession. Fifer was also carrying a 36-inch machete, disposable latex gloves and a long flathead screwdriver. He claimed he found the items on the side of the road and intended to turn them over to law enforcement.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of burglary tools. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $17,000 bond.

He was arrested four times in 2023:

In September, a helicopter was used to help track down Fifer after a break-in at a heating and air conditioning business.

In May, he was arrested with a pair of scissors at RaceTrac.

In April, he was arrested with a machete after he was caught on a homeowner’s surveillance system.

In January, he was riding a bicycle when he cut through a parking lot, leading to his arrest.