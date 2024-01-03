52.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Gregory James Lamoureux

By Staff Report
July 1, 1945 – December 23, 2023

Gregory James Lamoureux of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday December 23, 2023 at the age of 78. He was born on July 1, 1945 in Hamtramck Michigan.

Greg joined the Navy in 1964 & fought in the Vietnam war. He remained in the Navy until he retired after 22 years of service and his retirement service was held on the USS Constitution. He loved the Navy and everything about the ocean. He enjoyed scuba diving & was a volunteer at the Boston Aquarium where he was an educator to the visitors.

He achieved a bachelor’s of computer science & worked as a Computer Specialist for the Veterans administration and with his wife Jackie, owned and operated a kite shop, Sea Side Kites on Nantasket beach in Hull Massachusetts where he resided for over 30 years prior to moving to Florida. He was a member of the AKA American Kitefliers Association and was elected as the region one director for the Northeast. After moving to Florida he was then elected to region 4 director. In addition to Sea Side Kites Greg & Jackie ran a program that took them all over the country, Kites for Kids where he taught kids how to make and fly a kite of their own.

In addition to being an active member of the Villages Kite club he also enjoyed being an active member of the Eustis gun club and woodworking club.

Preceded by his parents Eva and Jerald Lamoureux and grandson, Christopher Lamoureux.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Lamoureux, children Michael Lamoureux Sr. & wife Jessica, Kristen Caisse & husband Chris, step-children Cheryl Bacon & John Bacon & grandchildren Michael Jr., Elizabeth, Skylar & Lorena, his sister Dale Engel & brother Mark Lamoureux, and great granddaughter, Lily Lamoureux.

His family will be celebrating his life in the summer of 2024 in his former home state of Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the AKA American Kitefliers Association- www.kite.org

