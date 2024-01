Harold Fredrick Cleal

November 20, 1935 – December 22, 2023

Harold Frederick Clealm, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully on Friday, December 22, 2023.

He was born in Howland Township, Ohio to parents Harold O. and Thelma Cleal in 1935. Harold and his wife of 57 years, Jean, retired to Florida in 1989. Harold was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling and watching Judge Judy.

Harold is preceded in death by his wife, Jean. He will be sadly missed by daughters Susan Cleal, Sandra Cleal, Lynne Sklar and her husband Robert; grandchildren Jamie Waldie (Justin), Mark Wilson (Anne), Emily Sklar, Rachele Scala (Mike), and great grandchildren Adam Wilson, Vincent Wilson and Logan Scala.

Harold will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Betty, with whom he spent the last years of his life, as well as his step children and step grandchildren.

Church service and burial will be held privately.