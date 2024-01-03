Marsha and Trump haters won’t stop

To the Editor:

I often wonder what the haters of the Trump /America really want in leadership? Our favorite progressive socialist ol’ Marsha once again posted another diatribe pointing out how Trump will be a dictator controlling our lives.

But the facts prove her wrong, while in the Whitehouse this country flourished in almost every category of life important to Americans. Anybody beyond sixth grade education can research Trumps accomplishments while in office ,borders ,no wars, jobs, higher wages in every wage bracket, respect and fear of this country worldwide, bad actors kept in check I.E. China, North Korea, Russia , Iran, energy independence, conservative judges on Supreme Court.

Now compare what Trump accomplished to the to what Marsha, Ralph Bennett appears to prefer in the Biden (Progressive, Socialist, Democrats.)

Energy Dependent, 2 million illegals swarming the borders, pipelines stopped ,drilling leases cancelled, wages stagnant, inflation crippling working families, corrupt FBI, Justice Department, Homeland Security, attempts to pack the court , make total Democratic D.C. and Puerto Rico states to ensure power and money. Look at the corruption being exposed daily about the Biden crime family and being compromised to China and others. More government regulations killing jobs and stifling research, trivial unfounded lawsuits to undermine freedom of speech. Known crimes not being prosecuted I.E. Clinton, Comey, FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont