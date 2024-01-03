52.8 F
Mismanagement of our precious water supply

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

While residents are being required to limit water usage, why did the county allow the sale of 500,000 gallons of spring water per day to a bottling company? Since the sale agreement began six years ago, we have allowed over 1/2 billion gallons to be pumped from a precious resource for our residents. Hard to believe that the county didn’t understand the impact of this agreement they made just a few years ago. Who pockets got filled to approve this commercial depletion of our precious resources?

Doug Lange
Villa Valdez

 

