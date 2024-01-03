Residents urged to run water for five minutes to flush lines after water main break

A boil order has been lifted after a New Year’s Eve water main break in The Villages.

The water main broke at Modoc Lane and Stillwater Trail in the Village of Caroline. A crew was out fixing the water main on that afternoon.

The precautionary boil order was issued for numerous homes as well as the Coconut Cove Recreation Center.

The District Office announced Wednesday morning that the boil order has been lifted after bacteriological tests came back clear. However, residents in the affected area are reminded to allow water to run for five minutes at each tap to flush the lines with safe water. Also, residents should discard the first bin full of ice dropped.