To the Editor:

This is in response to the Letter to the Editor from a resident in Middleton. The Villager homeowner is paying almost $200 a month in amenity fees to use the rec center, golf courses and pools, etc. We are a senior community. We don’t want young children in our pools or rec center unless they are visiting grandparents. We don’t want adults who don’t live in The Villages using them either.

Antonia Ruszala

Village of Fenney