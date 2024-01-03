Robert Patrick Dunn

June 4, 1943 – December 23, 2023

Robert (“Bob”) Patrick Dunn, 80, passed away at his home in The Villages, Florida on December 23, 2023, due to complications from diabetes. A dearly loved father, grandfather and friend, Bob was born to John Patrick and Eileen Marcella Dunn and raised in Cranston, Rhode Island with his brother James (“Jimmy”) Dunn. He graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School in 1962 and then attended the University of Rhode Island, where he graduated with a degree in accounting in 1968 and served as President of his fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa.

Following graduation Bob took a job in government service with the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, first in Vermont, then in Michigan and eventually landing in Washington, D.C. where he spent the majority of his career. Bob married his high school sweetheart Barbara Jean Marold and they raised their two sons, Christopher (“Chris”) and Shannon, first in Michigan and later in Woodbridge, Virginia.

While a life long Red Sox and Patriots fan given his New England roots, Bob embraced the Washington Redskins and Capitals upon moving to Northern Virginia in 1973. He passed on his passion for sports and love of the Redskins and Capitals to both of his sons who built lifelong passions for these teams alongside their father. They, in turn, have passed on that passion to his grandchildren as well.

Bob had a lasting love of the ocean – from a lifetime of family trips to the Outer Banks with his family, to return trips back to Rhode Island, to his annual “crabbing” trip with his buddies to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Later in life on trips to the Outer Banks, when making it over the dunes was not in the cards, he would enjoy just looking out over the water from the deck and watching the waves. He was also an extensive traveler with Barbara and over the course of their years together they traveled to Europe, Asia and Australia.

Speaking of cards, Bob also loved card games – you name it and he enjoyed playing it with friends and family. Every family gathering was guaranteed to include several card games – and the longer the game went the louder it got. As time went on this love of cards involved his four grandchildren as well and a litany of board games that would come out with each visit and holiday. Rounds of Catchphrase with Grandpa Bob will live on in lore for years to come.

Bob will be deeply missed by his surviving family, including his son Chris and wife Cindy, son Shannon and wife Stephanie, grandchildren Callahan, Tyler, Jessica and Sarah, brother Jimmy and wife Lisa, former wife Barbara, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held next summer. The family asks for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to either Outer Banks Forever, a nonprofit that partners with the National Parks in the Outer Banks including Hatteras Island Lighthouse ( www.obxforever.org), or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).