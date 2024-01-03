Teen driver in high-speed chase tries to claim he had been carjacked

A teenage driver who led police on a high-speed chase lied to his mother and claimed he had been carjacked.

Tyler Lawrence Cullen, 19, of Leesburg, is facing charges of aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement and reckless driving following the chase which began shortly before midnight on New Year’s Day.

The New Jersey native was at the wheel of a white Ford F-250 truck traveling south on April Hills Boulevard at about 50 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone in a residential neighborhood, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle ran a stop sign and an officer began a pursuit with his lights and siren activated.

The truck continued on at a high rate of speed and nearly hit a parked car. Cullen ran another stop sign and began traveling on Lake Ella Road at 78 mph. He drove onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441, heading toward Leesburg at 94 mph. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy attempted to use stop sticks to halt the truck, but Cullen was able to maneuver around them.

The license plate number was traced to Cullen’s home in Leesburg. A deputy persuaded Cullen’s mother to get her son on the phone. He told his mother he had been carjacked when he was on his way home.

Cullen completed a sworn affidavit indicating he was leaving a friend’s house in the April Hills subdivision when “two men in dark hoodies” waved him down. He said they carjacked him at gunpoint.

Cullen eventually “came clean” and admitted he had been driving. He led law enforcement to the truck, which he had abandoned.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $16,000 bond.