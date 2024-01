A Villager got a hole-in-one at an executive course she once described as being too hard.

Denise Muessig of the Village of Sunset Pointe had joked to her fellow girl golfers that they should take the Bacall Executive Golf Course off their list because it was “too hard.”

That all changed when Muessig got a hole-in-one at Hole #8 at that very course.

