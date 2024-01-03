57.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Villager jailed after ‘multiple days’ of arguments result in alleged attack

By Staff Report
Jeffrey James Krahling 2
Jeffrey James Krahling

A Villager was arrested after “multiple days” of arguments allegedly escalated into a pushing and shoving altercation.

Jeffrey James Krahling, 68, of the Village of Palo Alto, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of battery in connection with the domestic disturbance.

A woman said she and the Washington D.C. native had been in “verbal arguments” which had been “going on for multiple days,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said Krahling “pushed her out of the doorway and into the closet door using two hands on her shoulder.” However, she signed a waiver of prosecution.

Two witnesses said they heard sounds of an altercation. A third witness said he saw Krahling push the woman.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

