Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Woman with fentanyl arrested after domestic disturbance at Rolling Acres Apartments

By Staff Report
Jessica Hope Clark
A woman with fentanyl was arrested after a domestic disturbance at the Rolling Acres Apartments.

Officers were called to investigate the disturbance at about 3:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve at the apartment complex where they found 25-year-old Jessica Hope Clark of Wildwood, who was wanted on a warrant charging her with felony theft, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A clear plastic bag containing a white powder was found in her shoe. The powder tested positive for fentanyl. She claimed she was wearing a friend’s shoes.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Clark has a history of arrests:

She was arrested this past November at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Clark was arrested Christmas Eve 2022 when she was caught with cocaine in a stolen car.

Clark also was arrested in 2022 after she was caught switching pricetags on merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

