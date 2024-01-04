60.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 4, 2024
type here...

64-year-old suspect tracked down after angry attack at Wawa

By Staff Report
Sharon Lee Staub
Sharon Lee Staub

A 64-year-old woman was tracked down after an angry attack at Wawa.

Sharon Lee Staub, 64, of Summerfield, turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard in The Villages. She had been tracked down by the license plate number on her red Hyundai Elantra, which she was driving when she fled the scene of an attack at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness called 911 shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday when Staub accelerated her vehicle while two people were walking across the parking lot. Staub had approached the pair with a closed fist and was yelling at them. Staub shoved one of the pair. The witness shot a photo of Staub’s car and its license plate. The incident was also captured on video surveillance.

Staub was gone when a deputy arrived on the scene. The couple who had been targeted by Staub said they heard her engine “rev up” as she drove toward them. They said they were in fear for their safety.

Staub is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the liberal media doesn’t want you to know about President Trump’s accomplishments.

Walmart vs. trees

A Lady Lake resident says that if he has to choose between Walmart or trees, it’s an easy decision. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe Biden is the one who created this nightmare

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter and has some harsh criticism of President Biden.

Response to unhappy Middleton woman over access to amenities

A Village of Fenney resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a Middleton resident unhappy about the lack of access to amenities in The Villages.

Mismanagement of our precious water supply

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Villa Valdez continues to question a decision by the county to allow a bottling company to pump precious water out of Sumter County.

Photos