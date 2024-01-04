64-year-old suspect tracked down after angry attack at Wawa

A 64-year-old woman was tracked down after an angry attack at Wawa.

Sharon Lee Staub, 64, of Summerfield, turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard in The Villages. She had been tracked down by the license plate number on her red Hyundai Elantra, which she was driving when she fled the scene of an attack at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness called 911 shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday when Staub accelerated her vehicle while two people were walking across the parking lot. Staub had approached the pair with a closed fist and was yelling at them. Staub shoved one of the pair. The witness shot a photo of Staub’s car and its license plate. The incident was also captured on video surveillance.

Staub was gone when a deputy arrived on the scene. The couple who had been targeted by Staub said they heard her engine “rev up” as she drove toward them. They said they were in fear for their safety.

Staub is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.