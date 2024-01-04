58.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 4, 2024
By Jim Cheesman
Earl W. Schumacher, 94, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on December 23, 2023 in Lady, FL.

Earl was born on June 26, 1929 in Scranton, PA to his parents Byron and Ethel Schumacher. Earl was a graduate of Texas A&M University.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Ann Schumacher in 2021. He worked as an traffic engineer for over 35 years in Greater Miami/Dade County area. He was decorated Army WWII Veteran. He was apart of the Church of Latter Day Saints, where he enjoyed serving.

Earl is survived by his daughter, Marla Miller; a son, Wayne Shumacher; a brother Keith Schumacher; grandchildren, Kerin Miller, Lauren Miller, Mark Miller, Chandler Schumacher, Tiffani Schumacher; great grandchildren, Corey Jaxson Saunders, Alana Ann Miller, and Raea Emmalee Saunders.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024 with a service beginning at 11:00 AM with reception immediately following the service at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Burial will conclude at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell FL with full military honors.

We would like to extend a special word of appreciation to Mr. Bruce Carol, Favid Choto, Benton House of Clermont, and Cornerstone Hospice for all your assistance in the caring for our father.

