Thursday, January 4, 2024
Female passenger arrested with drug paraphernalia after traffic stop

By Staff Report
Amanda Michelle Smith
A female passenger was arrested with drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on County Road 462 in Wildwood.

Amanda Michelle Smith, 37, of Wildwood, was the front seat passenger in a gray 2004 Acura at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when it was pulled over for a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A scale “commonly used in the sale of marijuana” was found in the passenger side door compartment, next to Smith. It tested positive for the presence of marijuana. The report also noted that Smith had a “strong smell of marijuana”

The man driving the car indicated the vehicle did not belong to him and he was unaware of the scale.

Smith was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

Photos