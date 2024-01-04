60.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Investigation into phone theft leads to discovery of drug paraphernalia

By Staff Report
An investigation into a reported phone theft led to the discovery of a drug paraphernalia.

A woman contacted law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon and reported that 36-year-old Sara Lee Kilby had entered her residence and stole her phone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Kilby consented to a search and three glass pipes, “usually used for drug consumption,” were found in her backpack, the report said. A test of the pipes was positive for methamphetamine.

Kilby was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

She had been arrested in December 2022 when she was found in a broken down truck.  She also had been arrested in October 2022 in Lady Lake.

