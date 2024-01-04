Lady Lake commission may stop praying prior to meetings

The Lady Lake Commission, which was rocked in 2011 over the issue of prayer, is quietly facing a new struggle with praying. It’s been difficult to find pastors to lead the opening prayer.

The Lady Lake Commission regularly opens its meeting with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

However, at Monday night’s meeting, town officials indicated it’s been hard to find pastors who will attend the meetings and lead the prayer.

Prayers have not been limited to the Christian denomination. Recently, Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein of Temple Shalom led the opening prayer for the Lady Lake Commission with a poignant reflection on today’s world, in particular the strife and unrest in Israel. Rev. Paul Harsh of First Baptist Church in Lady Lake has frequently been called upon to lead the opening prayer before commission meetings.

More than a decade ago, a citizen declared the commission should stop praying prior to meetings, in the interest of separation of church and state. A standing-room-only crowd showed up at the commission chambers at Town Hall and demanded that prayers continue. The commission unanimously voted to keep the tradition of praying before meetings. None of the commissioners serving today were on the commission during the 2011 uproar.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Ed Freeman asked if one of the commissioners had a desire to step up and lead the opening prayer. None of them spoke up.

The Wildwood Commission is frequently led in prayer prior to its meetings by Commissioner Pamala Harrison-Bivins, who happens to have a master of divinity degree from Payne Theological Seminary. The Sumter Commission also prays prior to its meetings, with different commissioners leading the prayer on a rotating basis. Supervisors with community development district boards in The Villages do not pray prior to meetings, but observe a moment of silence.

Lady Lake officials have indicated that without a pastor or commissioner available to lead the prayer, a moment of silence will be observed instead.

Do you think prayers should be said prior to government meetings? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at letters@villages-news.com.