Laverne Turocy

February 01, 1941 – December 22, 2023

Laverne Turocy, 82, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Westlake, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by loved ones on December 22, 2023. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Ken Turocy, and daughters Diane Plumley (Craig), Karen Rendina (Mike) and Chrissy Turocy as well as 4 grandchildren Courtney Plumley (Caleb Gill), Ryan Plumley, and Brian and Nick Rendina. As the 13th child, she has one remaining sibling, Arlene Elyko, plus pseudo sister Linda Kenney, and countless relatives and lifelong friends.

It’s been tough to capture our mom’s personality in a few words as she was larger than life itself. Powered by her strong faith, she had a kindness which impacted anybody she met, her tough childhood creating an empathy to those in need. She was generous, funny, and vibrant, often the life of the party. An amazing cook who had a passion for playing and watching sports, the house was never quiet growing up, constantly full of music, laughter, and love. Some memories include her amazing homemade meals and Saturday nights watching the Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and the Carol Burnett show. The Cleveland Indians were on the radio when music wasn’t and Sundays were spent watching the Browns by the fire in the family room. Her psychic abilities baffled us all and the pencil trick was never wrong. At gatherings you were sure to find her with a glass of wine, huge smile and dancing up a storm. Her energy was contagious and lit up the room.

Many of these characteristics can be found in her three daughters who are devastated by this loss but have some comfort that she is no longer in pain. Dementia took most of her wonderful personality away, but she never lost the joy and love for family and music.

In lieu of a service or flowers, please feel free to make a donation in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association. We miss you mom!