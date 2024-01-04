60.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 4, 2024
type here...

Parkwood man arrested after car runs out of gas on County Road 466

By Staff Report
Timarion Timothius White
Timarion Timothius White

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested after his car ran out of gas in the wee hours on County Road 466.

Timarion Timothius White, 34, who lives in the family development off County Road 101, at 2 a.m. Wednesday was found with his silver Honda Civic, which was blocking traffic in the right westbound lane of County Road 466 near the Buffalo Ridge Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said his car ran out of gas.

While speaking with White, a deputy detected “a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” the report said. White admitted he had been smoking marijuana and that he doesn’t have a medical marijuana card. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, which was located in the glovebox.

A computer check revealed that White has had “multiple” prior arrests for possession of marijuana. In 2021, he was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the liberal media doesn’t want you to know about President Trump’s accomplishments.

Walmart vs. trees

A Lady Lake resident says that if he has to choose between Walmart or trees, it’s an easy decision. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe Biden is the one who created this nightmare

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter and has some harsh criticism of President Biden.

Response to unhappy Middleton woman over access to amenities

A Village of Fenney resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a Middleton resident unhappy about the lack of access to amenities in The Villages.

Mismanagement of our precious water supply

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Villa Valdez continues to question a decision by the county to allow a bottling company to pump precious water out of Sumter County.

Photos