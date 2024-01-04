Parkwood man arrested after car runs out of gas on County Road 466

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested after his car ran out of gas in the wee hours on County Road 466.

Timarion Timothius White, 34, who lives in the family development off County Road 101, at 2 a.m. Wednesday was found with his silver Honda Civic, which was blocking traffic in the right westbound lane of County Road 466 near the Buffalo Ridge Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said his car ran out of gas.

While speaking with White, a deputy detected “a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” the report said. White admitted he had been smoking marijuana and that he doesn’t have a medical marijuana card. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, which was located in the glovebox.

A computer check revealed that White has had “multiple” prior arrests for possession of marijuana. In 2021, he was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.