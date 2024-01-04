58.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Silver Lake Recreation Center will be closed on Tuesday

By Staff Report

The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

More Headlines

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the liberal media doesn’t want you to know about President Trump’s accomplishments.

Walmart vs. trees

A Lady Lake resident says that if he has to choose between Walmart or trees, it’s an easy decision. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe Biden is the one who created this nightmare

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter and has some harsh criticism of President Biden.

Response to unhappy Middleton woman over access to amenities

A Village of Fenney resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a Middleton resident unhappy about the lack of access to amenities in The Villages.

Mismanagement of our precious water supply

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Villa Valdez continues to question a decision by the county to allow a bottling company to pump precious water out of Sumter County.

