Speeding driver on U.S. 301 jailed for driving on suspended license

A speeder on U.S. 301 landed behind bars for driving on a suspended license.

Christopher Oliva Sanders, 52, of Wildwood, was driving a gray 1998 Ford sedan when he was paced driving 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A computer check revealed that Sanders has had multiple suspensions of his license and has been classified as a habitual offender.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention and released after posting $2,000 bond.