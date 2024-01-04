Suspect arrested with drugs after suspicious activity at Spanish Springs

A suspect was arrested with drugs after suspicious activity at Spanish Springs.

Michael Griffin Fielder, 42, of Ocklawaha, was spotted at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday entering a Ford Ranger truck which was parked at Paige Place and Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. It was initially believed that he may have been burglarizing the vehicle, however, police later determined the vehicle belonged to Fielder’s mother.

A K-9 alerted on the pickup, leading to the discovery of 2.91 grams of marijuana, a used syringe and a shot glass containing a white powdery substance in the vehicle’s cup holder. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.