The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

To the Editor:

Trump accomplishments 2016-2020: What liberal media wants you to forget: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/issues

Confused, misguided Villager Ralph’s “letter to the editor” last week described Trump’s “many convictions” – but was completely mistaken – Trump has never been convicted of any crime. Only accused, as Biden is now experiencing.

The Difference: in Biden’s case, courts have actual physical evidence, bank records, emails, written documents.

Don’t know whose “liberal media rag hate mail” Ralph might have been mistaking for factual reporting. Apparently there’s a lot of that going around. Get the facts, please!

Lisa Anders

Village of Chatham