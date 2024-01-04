58.9 F
Thursday, January 4, 2024
The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Trump accomplishments 2016-2020: What liberal media wants you to forget: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/issues
Confused, misguided Villager Ralph’s “letter to the editor” last week described Trump’s “many convictions” – but was completely mistaken – Trump has never been convicted of any crime. Only accused, as Biden is now experiencing.
The Difference: in Biden’s case, courts have actual physical evidence, bank records, emails, written documents.
Don’t know whose “liberal media rag hate mail” Ralph might have been mistaking for factual reporting. Apparently there’s a lot of that going around. Get the facts, please!

Lisa Anders
Village of Chatham

 

