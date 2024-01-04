Two new caregiver support groups will be starting up in The Villages 

Two new caregiver support groups will be starting in The Villages!

Support groups can be extremely beneficial to those who find themselves in a caregiver role.

Studies have continued to show that more than 50 percent of family caregivers experience isolation and depression. In addition, caregivers experience higher stress and anxiety in comparison to those without caregiving responsibilities.

The demands of caregiving can be all-consuming, leaving little time for self-care. In a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), caregivers who participated in support groups experienced significant quality-of-life improvements compared to those who did not participate. In addition, the study also found that the rate of clinical depression was lower among caregivers that participated in a support group versus those who did not.

Support groups offer individuals emotional support, practical advice, coping mechanisms and education. Most importantly they will offer caregivers a place to normalize complicated feelings and redirect those negative feelings into constructive feelings.

There is a lack of caregiver support groups in The Villages. With two new caregiver support groups starting soon, this will fill a large void within the community! What is most exciting is that Mary Ellen Shea will be leading these support groups. As a former Hospice CEO, Mary Ellen has over 20 years of demonstrated expertise in many areas including grief education, innovation development, elder care, and hospice & hospital management. She has a master’s degree in leadership and is a Certified Grief Educator, Certified End-of-Life Doula specializing in Bereavement, a support group facilitator for Caregivers, Widows and Widowers, and a seasoned public speaker.

Mary Ellen not only “talks the talk” she has “walked the walk” through a life of personal losses including being a twice-bereaved widow, twice-bereaved parent, as well as a bereaved daughter and bereaved sibling.

Mary Ellen has turned her pain into a passion to help others. As a woman seasoned by her grief over the years, and the loss of her husband to dementia only three years ago, Mary Ellen committed to give back something of what she had learned over the years and started “The Widow Mentor,” a bereavement counseling service in The Villages.

Information regarding the two Caregiver Support Groups is as follows:

Caregiver Support Group (Caregivers caring for those with any disease/injury/disability)

The Caregiver Support Group will meet every 2nd and 4th Tuesday, starting Jan. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.at Sumter Senior Living 1550 Killingsworth Way, The Villages, in the Assisted Living Building – 2nd Floor Activities Room

Dementia Caregiver Support Group (Caregivers caring for someone with dementia/Alzheimer’s)

The Dementia Caregiver Support Group will meet every 2nd and 4th Tuesday, starting Jan. 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Sumter Senior Living 1550 Killingsworth Way, The Villages, in the Memory Care Building (rear/end building) – The Terrace Room.

These sessions are free to residents of The Villages and to non-residents. No reservation is needed.

Carol Ann Wolf, MSH-NHA-CDP is a Village of Hemingway resident. She is a retired healthcare executive who volunteers in a variety of different areas within The Villages relating to dementia.