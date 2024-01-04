Walmart vs. trees

To the Editor:
If I had to choose between Walmart and trees, I prefer trees.
Takes 200 years to have a big Oak Tree to admire and visit. Walmart is just around the corner . . .
Hugo Buchanan
Lady Lake
