Thursday, January 4, 2024
Walmart vs. trees

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If I had to choose between Walmart and trees, I prefer trees.
Takes 200 years to have a big Oak Tree to admire and visit. Walmart is just around the corner . . .

Hugo Buchanan
Lady Lake

 

Photos