Friday, January 5, 2024
Congressman Webster pays visit to southern border with House Speaker  

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has declared that border security is a top priority after paying a visit to Texas with many of his GOP colleagues.

Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, paid a visit to the southern boarder at Eagle Pass, Texas with House Speaker Mike Johnson. Webster said he wanted to get a first-hand update of the situation.

“During our visit, we heard from border patrol agents, local landowners, federal, state, and local officials on how President Biden’s open border policies have affected border communities and the operations at the southern border. While the Biden Administration attempts to downplay the extent of this crisis, I witnessed the desperate need for policy change,” Webster said.

He said that Republicans have worked hard on legislation to provide comprehensive border security bill.

“Securing our nation’s borders is one of my top priorities,” he added.

